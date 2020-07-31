Number of construction permits for residential buildings has dropped by 12.1 pct in first six months

The number of building permits for residential buildings has dropped by 12.1 pct in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period of last year, according to a release of the National Statistics Institute (INS), sent, on Friday, to AGERPRES.

Thus, in the mentioned period, 17,878 construction permits were issued for residential buildings.

Drops were recorded in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-717 authorizations), Southeast (-567), South-Muntenia (373), Center (-288), North-East (-265), South-West Oltenia (-213) and West (-163). An increase was recorded in the development region North-West (+119 authorizations).

In June 2020 3,881 building permits for residential constructions were released, a 26.7 pct increase over May 2020 and by 0.2 pct over the month of June 2019. Of the total, 69 pct are for the rural area.