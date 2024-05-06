Number of dissolved companies, increasing by almost 15% in Q1

The number of dissolved companies increased by almost 15% in the first quarter of this year, up to 12,279, compared to 10,709 in the same period last year, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The most dissolutions were registered in Bucharest, respectively 2,540 companies (number increasing by 12.69% compared to January - March 2023) and in the counties of Ilfov (705, plus 61.33%), Constanta (620, plus 23 .02%), Cluj (606, plus 18.13%), Timis (551, minus 8.93%) and Iasi (468, plus 37.65%).

At the opposite end, the fewest company dissolutions were recorded in the counties of Covasna, respectively 72 (plus 24.14% compared to the first quarter of 2023), Ialomita (78, plus 25.81%), Caras-Severin (79, plus 8.22%) and Mehedinti (81, minus 47.27%).

The field of activity that registered the most dissolutions of companies, in January - March 2024, is wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 3,368 dissolutions were registered at the national level. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, dissolutions in this sector increased by 12.72%.

According to the cited source, construction, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as the processing industry are other areas of activity where a large number of company dissolutions were recorded, namely 1,232 (plus 26.62%), 1,199 (plus 12.9 %), respectively 1,084 (plus 17.32%)