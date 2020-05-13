Number of employee terminations since state of emergency start nears 350,000

The number of employment contracts terminated since the declaration of the state of emergency on March 16 advanced this Wednesday to 349,705, according to figures with the Labor Inspectorate released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Of these, 62,620 employment contracts are in wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; 61,330 in the manufacturing industry; and 50,713 in the HoReCa industry.

Employee terminations have been rising constantly in each of the Labor Ministry's reports. Terminated workers do not collect state-supported furlough pay.

On the other hand, the number of individual employment contracts suspended from mid March to date was down for the second day in a row at 891,091.

Of these, 260,338 employment contracts were in the manufacturing industry; 157,746 in wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and 112,952 in the HoReCa industry.