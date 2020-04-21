Number of employees furloughed since start of state of emergency, up again to over 1m on Tuesday

The number of employment contracts suspended since that start of the state of emergency has reached, on Tuesday, 1,005,508, an increase over the last situation announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS), of 901,623 suspended contracts.

According to the figures announced by the ministry, of the 1,005,508 employment contracts announced as suspended on Tuesday, a number of 314,496 were in the manufacturing industry, another 188,183 were in retail and wholesale/vehicles and motorcycle repair, and 109,861 were in the Hotels and Restaurants domain.

The number of employment contracts terminated since the start of the state of emergency start stood at 240,151. Of these, 45,313 were in retail and wholesale/vehicles and motorcycles repair, 41,891 in the manufacturing industry, and 32,402 were in construction.