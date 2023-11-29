Number of foreign workers to be able to work in Romania will reach 140,000 next year (platform)

The number of foreign workers who will be able to come to work in Romania in 2024 will reach 140,000, 40% more than the threshold allowed for the current year, according to an analysis published on Wednesday by an online recruitment platform .

According to eJobs, most of the employers are from the retail, HoReCa, services, construction, transport/logistics or tourism sectors, as well as "entry level" positions, which require a maximum of two years of experience.

Thus, of the nearly 350,000 jobs posted from the beginning of January to the end of November, 86,000 were posted by retail employers, 51,000 by service companies, 40,000 by those in the food industry, 37,000 in tourism, 32,000 by transport/logistics employers, and 28,00 by those in construction.

According to Salario data, the salary comparator of the eJobs brand, the net salary averages, at the national level, for an employee who occupies an "entry level" position in these fields are between 2,600 and 3,600 RON, as follows: 3,000 RON for those who work in retail, 3,600 RON for construction workers, 3,000 RON for the food industry and HoReCa, 3,100 RON for transport and distribution, respectively 2,600 RON for tourism.

"2022 was the year in which the number of work permits allocated to workers from outside the country increased the most, given the conditions in which, in 2021, the contingent of foreign workers newly admitted to the labor market was 50,000, double the previous year. According to official data, last year more than 96,000 employment contracts were registered for employees from outside the European Union," according to the press release.

Launched in 1999, eJobs is the first recruitment platform in Romania, which, since 2012, is part of the Ringier AG group, the international media company located in Zurich, Switzerland.

At the moment, over 24,000 jobs are available on the platform, of which almost 6,500 belong to employers in retail, 2,000 to those in construction, 3,300 to services, 2,600 to transport/logistics and 2,200 to tourism/HoReCa.