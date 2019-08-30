Number of Jan - July residential building permits down 1.5 pct YoY

As many as 24,570 residential building permits were issued between January - July 2019, down 1.5 pct from the same period of 2018, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The number of residential building permits released this July was 4,225, by 9.1 percent more compared to June 2019 and 4.6 percent less YoY.A breakdown of the seven-month permit releases by development regions shows a decline in the number of permits issued in the Bucharest-Ilfov, West and North-East regions (- 94 permits), while the South-East, North-West, Center and South-West Oltenia regions saw a rise in the permit numbers.Of the 4,225 residential building permits issued in July 65.1 percent are for rural areas, with a 361-unit monthly increase overall.