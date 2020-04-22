Number of labour agreements terminated since the beginning of the state of emergency still growing

The number of labour agreements terminated since the state of emergency was declared by the authorities (March 16) climbed up to 245,462 on Wednesday, according to the information provided by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MMPS).

Starting with March 30, MMPS has been publishing, almost daily, the labour agreements that were terminated, with every report showing an increase from the previous report. therefore, there were 111,340 labour agreements registered as terminated on March 30, since the beginning of the state of emergency, according to the data reported by the Labour Inspectorate and published on the Website of the Labour Ministry, the data on Wednesday showed 245,462 labour agreements were terminated since the beginning of the state of emergency until now.The respective persons who saw their labour agreement ending do not benefit from the furlough pay covered by the state.On the other hand, there were 1,025,188 labour agreement registered on Wednesday as having been suspended since the beginning of the state of emergency, as follows: 327,092 in the processing industry, 188,834 in the retail and wholesale trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 111,874 in hotels and restaurants.