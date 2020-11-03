Number of new vehicle registrations drops in Romania by 28 pct in first ten months (APIA)

The registrations of new vehicles dropped in Romania by nearly 28 pct in the first ten months of the current year, compared to the similar interval of 2019, shows the data of the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), analyzed by the Automotive Producers' and Importers' Association (APIA).

According to an APIA release, sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, in October of the current year there were, at the national level 14,077 registrations of new vehicles (cars and commercial vehicles, buses and special vehicles), by 13.9 pct more than in the similar period of 2019. Of them, 12,523 units were new cars, the increase of which, when compared to the reference period (when 10,649 units were registered), is of 17.6 pct.

Nonetheless, following the decreases recorded in the March-August period, the ten month total of 2020 up to now notes a general drop in the market by 27.9 pct.

According to the official statistics, in what regards registrations of new commercial vehicles (LCV, HCV, Minibus and Bus), after a volume of 1,554 units recorded in October of this year (-8.9 pct compared to October 2019), a general drop of 33.3 pct results.

In the motorcycles segment, in October, there was a decline of registrations by 85.1 pct, for a volume of 548 units sold. At the general level, this category of vehicles has noted, however, an increase of 23.1 pct, compared to the first ten months of 2019.