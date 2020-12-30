 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Number of Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus increases to 7,056, death toll up at 130

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 7,056, and the number of deaths went up to 130, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to the present, 130 Romanian citizens abroad infected with the novel coronavirus have died: 33 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, 3 in Sweden, one each in Switzerland, the USA, Brazil, the Republic of Congo and Greece.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.