Number of Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus increases to 7,056, death toll up at 130

The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 7,056, and the number of deaths went up to 130, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to the present, 130 Romanian citizens abroad infected with the novel coronavirus have died: 33 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, 3 in Sweden, one each in Switzerland, the USA, Brazil, the Republic of Congo and Greece.