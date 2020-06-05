Number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 unchanged: 3,084, same as no. of deceased: 114

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2 remains at 3,084, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, adding that in the past 24 hours there were no recorded deaths of Romanian citizens abroad due to COVID-19.

According to the GCS, 3,084 Romanian citizens were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 as follows: 1,699 in Italy, 561 in Spain, 84 in France, 583 in Germany, 97 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden.

From the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 114 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA and one in Brazil.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 22 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, the GCS also said.