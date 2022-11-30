 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Șocant: Zvastică în bradul de Craciun din Letonia: țara a fost fost pusă la pământ de Adolf Hitler în cel de-Al Doilea Război Mondial - FOTO-VIDEO

Radu Pop
ornamente brad de craciun

Autoritățile din Letonia au un altfel de brad de Crăciun în acest an. Riga a ales să amplaseze svastica pe brad.

Svastica - obiect în formă de cruce cu brațe egale, îndoite la capăt în unghi drept - servește ca simbol religios la unele popoare orientale.

În sensul acelor de ceasornic 卐 svastica simbolizează prosperitatea și norocul, în timp ce în sens invers acelor de ceasornic 卍 reprezintă un semn nazist.

În 1940, țara a fost forțat încorporată în Uniunea Sovietică, invadată și ocupată de Germania Nazistă în 1941, și apoi reocupată de sovietici în 1944 pentru a forma RSS Letonă pentru următorii cincizeci de ani.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.