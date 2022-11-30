Șocant: Zvastică în bradul de Craciun din Letonia: țara a fost fost pusă la pământ de Adolf Hitler în cel de-Al Doilea Război Mondial - FOTO-VIDEO

Autoritățile din Letonia au un altfel de brad de Crăciun în acest an. Riga a ales să amplaseze svastica pe brad.

Svastica - obiect în formă de cruce cu brațe egale, îndoite la capăt în unghi drept - servește ca simbol religios la unele popoare orientale.

În sensul acelor de ceasornic 卐 svastica simbolizează prosperitatea și norocul, în timp ce în sens invers acelor de ceasornic 卍 reprezintă un semn nazist.

În 1940, țara a fost forțat încorporată în Uniunea Sovietică, invadată și ocupată de Germania Nazistă în 1941, și apoi reocupată de sovietici în 1944 pentru a forma RSS Letonă pentru următorii cincizeci de ani.

