Șocant: Zvastică în bradul de Craciun din Letonia: țara a fost fost pusă la pământ de Adolf Hitler în cel de-Al Doilea Război Mondial - FOTO-VIDEO

Autoritățile din Letonia au un altfel de brad de Crăciun în acest an. Riga a ales să amplaseze svastica pe brad.
Svastica - obiect în formă de cruce cu brațe egale, îndoite la capăt în unghi drept - servește ca simbol religios la unele popoare orientale.
În sensul acelor de ceasornic 卐 svastica simbolizează prosperitatea și norocul, în timp ce în sens invers acelor de ceasornic 卍 reprezintă un semn nazist.
În 1940, țara a fost forțat încorporată în Uniunea Sovietică, invadată și ocupată de Germania Nazistă în 1941, și apoi reocupată de sovietici în 1944 pentru a forma RSS Letonă pentru următorii cincizeci de ani.
That's how they decorated the #Christmas tree in the #Latvian city of #Lielvard #today. Festive installation with the traditional symbol #Ugunskrusts (fiery cross), reminiscent of the #Nazi #swastika. #UkraineRussiaWar #RussianUkrainianWar #war pic.twitter.com/vNIdtfyn6p— Polar News (@_PolarNews_) November 30, 2022
Latvian government has decided to create a rather strange Christmas tree with strange religious symbols.— LogKa (@LogKa11) November 29, 2022
Anyone know what they mean? ???? pic.twitter.com/0QHZ9UKjBH
The Christmas tree is elegant: a swastika-like symbol decorated the Christmas tree in Latvia— bigrussianshop???????? (@bigrussianshop) November 29, 2022
An element of the national costume from an ancient woven belt, a sacred symbol - a broken cross - decorated the Christmas tree in the Latvian Lielvard. pic.twitter.com/7YpB1p2zUR