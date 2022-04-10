 
     
Occupation rate in migrant centers reaches 78.2% capacity

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed that occupation rate in migrant centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) has reached 78.2%.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, in the last 24 hours there were no Ukrainian citizens that applied for asylum in Romania.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,342 Ukrainian citizens have requested asylum in our country. They are benefiting from all rights provided by the national legislation.

Regarding traffic through border crossing points, 10,025 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in the last 24 hours.

