OCTOBER 11 IN HISTORY: 1944 - The Romanian Army freed Cluj from the Horthyst - Fascist occupation

Day of Scoala Ardeleana

1863 - Death of poet Andrei Muresanu, author of the poem "An echo - Awaken thee, Romanian," that became the national anthem of Romania (b. November 19, 1816)

1875 - Birth of poet and translator Stefan Octavian Iosif (d. June 22, 1913)

1877 - Death of historian and publicist Alexandru Papiu Ilarian, member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. September 27, 1827)

1911 - Birth of tenor Ion Dacian (d. December 8, 1981)

1929 - Birth of actress Olga Tudorache (d. October 18, 2017)

1932 - Birth of historian Hadrian Daicoviciu (d. October 1984)

1938 - Birth of director Dan Pita

1944 - The Romanian Army freed Cluj from the Horthyst - Fascist occupation

1947 - Romania became a member of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), right from the establishment thereof. The WMO is a UN specialized agency (since 1951).

1956 - Birth of actress Catrinel Dumitrescu

1992 - Ion Iliescu, the candidate of the Democratic National Salvation Front (FDSN), won the second round of the presidential election with 61.43 percent of the valid votes; his contender Emil Constantinescu, running for the Romanian Democratic Convention (CDR), garnered 38.57 percent of the votes

1998 - The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) met at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to look into the situation of the Kosovo province and determine Romania's stance in the event of a NATO military action against Yugoslavia. Then President Emil Constantinescu declared that "Romania supports the measures envisaged by the international community, but cannot assume direct participation in combat actions"

2011 - Death of former chairman of the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party (PNTCD) Ion Diaconescu, at 94 y/o. (b. August 25, 1917)

2019 - Romania wins European champion title in the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 (ECSC) competition that took place at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest (9-11). The 6th edition gathered teams from 20 countries. Romania was represented by a 10-young lot aged between 16 and 25 y/o.

AGERPRES .