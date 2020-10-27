 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

OCTOBER 27 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

Christian Orthodox feast: St. Demeter the New, protector of Bucharest City

1872 - Romania and Austria-Hungary signed in Bucharest a convention on the junction of their respective railway roads
1890 - Birth of prose writer Titus Hotnog (d. June 7, 1957)
1910 - Birth of historian Alexandru Elian, member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 8, 1998)
1918 - The Romanian Government issued an ultimatum to occupation troops urging them to leave the territory of Romania
1919 - Birth of economist Costin Murgescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 30, 1989)
1924 - Birth of folk singer Lucretia Ciobanu (d. 30 September 2015)
1934 - Birth of actress Sanda Toma
1936 - Birth of actor Dumitru Furdui (d. April 13, 1998)
1946 - Birth of pop singer Mihaela Mihai
1962 - Birth of actress Teodora Mares
1985 - Death of prose writer Alice Botez (b. September 22, 1914)
1990 - Death of animation director Bob Calinescu (b. May 16, 1926).AGERPRES
2004 - Earthquake measuring 6 degrees on the Richter scale produces in Vrancea, with no casualties, material damage.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.