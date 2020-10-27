OCTOBER 27 IN HISTORY

Christian Orthodox feast: St. Demeter the New, protector of Bucharest City1872 - Romania and Austria-Hungary signed in Bucharest a convention on the junction of their respective railway roads 1890 - Birth of prose writer Titus Hotnog (d. June 7, 1957)
1910 - Birth of historian Alexandru Elian, member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 8, 1998)
1918 - The Romanian Government issued an ultimatum to occupation troops urging them to leave the territory of Romania
1919 - Birth of economist Costin Murgescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 30, 1989)
1924 - Birth of folk singer Lucretia Ciobanu (d. 30 September 2015)
1934 - Birth of actress Sanda Toma
1936 - Birth of actor Dumitru Furdui (d. April 13, 1998)
1946 - Birth of pop singer Mihaela Mihai
1962 - Birth of actress Teodora Mares
1985 - Death of prose writer Alice Botez (b. September 22, 1914)
1990 - Death of animation director Bob Calinescu (b. May 16, 1926).
2004 - Earthquake measuring 6 degrees on the Richter scale produces in Vrancea, with no casualties, material damage.