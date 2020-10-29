OCTOBER 29 IN HISTORY

1497 - Battle of Lentesti, with a Moldovan army led by high-ranking Court official Boldur, defeating a Polish cavalry unit from Mazovia
1875 - Birth of botanist Iuliu Prodan, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 27, 1959) 1875 - Birth of Queen Maria (Maria Alexandra Victoria of Saxe-Coburg), wife of Romania's King Ferdinand I (1914-1927), daughter of Duke Alfred of Edinburgh, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 18, 1938)
1880 - Birth of painter and illustrator Alexandru Jean Steriadi, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 23, 1956)
1902 - Birth of actress Silvia Dumitrescu-Timica (d. August 1, 1999)
1905 - Birth of botanist Alice Savulescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 1, 1970)
1918 - Birth of writer Stefan Baciu, settled in South America after 1950 (d. January 7, 1993)
1924 - Birth of physician Ioan D. Haulica, member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 13, 2010)
1930 - Birth of writer, publicist and screenwriter Radu Cosasu
1944 - 'Operation Budapest' commences; the Romanian Army participates alongside Soviet troops
1947 - The trial of National Peasant Party leaders takes place, ended in heavy convictions which eventually resulted in the deaths in prison of Iuliu Maniu - at Sighet, in 1953, and Ion Mihalache - at Ramnicu Sarat, in 1963 (October 29 - November 11)
1967 - The Craiova Central Stadium is opened, on the occasion of the international soccer match between Romania and Poland national teams
1969 - Death of painter Cecilia Cutescu-Storck (b. March 14, 1879)
1985 - Death of Aurel Avramescu, engineer, member of the Romanian Academy (b. June 17, 1903)
1992 - Death in Paris of Alexandru Starck, screenwriter, publicist and TV producer (b. December 6, 1931)
1994 - First national conference of the refugees from the Romanian territories occupied in 1940 by the USSR takes place in Iasi (29-30)
1996 - Death of Constantin Crisan, literary critic and historian (b. November 21, 1939)
2003 - First Romanian Film Festival opens in Bucharest (October 29 - November 1)
2004 - New location of the National Contemporary Art Museum is inaugurated in the Parliament Palace
2007 - NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer pays visit to Bucharest
2019 - Death of singer, composer Mihai Constantinescu (b. 4 January 1946).AGERPRES
