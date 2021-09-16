Each administrative-territorial unit will have pre-allocated minimum funding for at least one eligible project, within the amount provided in the methodological norms for the application of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 95/2021 for the approval of the National Investment Programme "Anghel Saligny," informs the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, agerpres reports.

"In order to avoid increasing disparities and to ensure territorial cohesion, each administrative-territorial unit will have pre-allocated minimum funding for at least one eligible project, up to the amount provided in the methodological norms. Moreover, localities that are accessing the available funds together through this programme, through the Intercommunity Development Associations, will be able to benefit from an increased financing by 10pct," specified Cseke Attila.

Therefore, at least 140 million lei will be allocated for each county, 4 million for each rural town and 7 million lei for each city. Also, for each municipality (apart from the county residences) 10 million lei will be allocated, and for each county residence there will be allocated 43 million lei. Each sector of Bucharest can access funds totaling 35 million lei for projects through the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme.According to the minimum indicators, the programme will finance 12,000 km of built/extended water supply and sewerage networks, 700,000 individual connections to the water supply system/individual connections to the sewerage system, construction or modernization of 2,000 km of county roads and detours and 3,000 km of rural roads.