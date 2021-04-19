Official Baciu: Group of experts to analyze data on reporting of persons who died of COVID-19

Secretary of State Andrei Baciu with the Ministry of Health on Monday said that a group of experts will analyze the situation of reports on people who died as a result of a novel coronavirus infection.

"There is a group of experts who will analyze all these issues and we hope that they will be able to explain all these concerns as soon as possible. (...) They have to process all the data and the important thing is that this whole working group will come up with a serious analysis, no doubt about it, so that things will be clear for absolutely everyone," Baciu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster, agerpres.ro confirms.

He said the Special Telecommunications Service handles these platforms, which "cannot be changed" and are managed at "the highest level."

"All these databases are managed, designed, the architecture of the system, the platform itself is managed by the Special Telecommunications Service. Data that cannot be changed. STS said this recently in an official statement. Including at the level of of the vaccination platform we can see that there was no security breach and not everyone can enter and do whatever they want on that platform. The quality standard on all these platforms managed by STS is the highest. (...) In fact, even for me it's difficult to tell how someone on this platform could do these things, technically. I cannot figure out how technically these things could be feasible, but it will be very good if a committee comes and analyzes this," showed the Secretary of State.

In the last four months, Baciu mentioned that his duties were related to vaccination against COVID-19.