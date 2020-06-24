Official Borbely: Romania - regional hub for 2030 Agenda on sustainable development

75 years after the establishment of the United Nations Organisation, Romania is positioning itself as a regional hub in one of the organization's most ambitious programmes - 2030 Agenda, said Laszlo Borbely, state advisor and coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development.

His statement was made in the video-conference "Achieving the sustainable development targets through a sustainable and fair transition: challenges and answers to the COVID-19", organised by the Department for Sustainable Development in collaboration with the European Sustainable Development Network (ESDN), an event with the participation of more than 100 representatives from 22 countries.

"Today, 75 years after the establishment of the UN, Romania is positioning itself as a regional hub in one of the organization's most ambitious programmes: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We have a National Strategy for Sustainable Development and have completed the institutional implementation framework by setting up the Inter-departmental Committee and the Advisory Council. We continue to have an active presence and develop programmes based on the principles of the 2030 Agenda, all the more so now, in the context of the European Ecological Pact, the engine of economic recovery at EU level. Promoting partnerships and the exchange of best practices through these types of events brings Romania notoriety in an area extremely important for the future of the European Union," said Laszlo Borbely, according to a release from the Department for Sustainable Development.

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean presented the financial mechanisms made available by the European Commission for Economic Recovery after COVID-19, as well as the priorities for action for the period after the COVID-19, the release sent by the Department for Sustainable Development reads.

"EUR 750 billion has been allocated through the economic recovery plan - Next Generation EU, money through which member states will be able to finance their own priorities for recovery, based on the recommendations of the European Semester. Cooperation between key institutions has been impressive this time of year. The lessons learned will be included in the transport strategy they are preparing, which will be focused on sustainability, digitization, passenger safety and connectivity across Europe," she stressed.