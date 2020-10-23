Official Halici: Parliamentary elections shouldn't be held on December 6; specialists must present their opinion

The head of the Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Nicusor Halici, on Friday stated that the parliamentary elections should not take place on December 6, due to the high number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, emphasizing that specialists must decide in this regard.

"I think there are still chances that the elections will be postponed or that a solution will be found so that we do not endanger the lives of Romanians even more. I expect this from all the responsible factors and the institutions that manage this pandemic. (...) "In my opinion, these elections should not take place on December 6. I could not tell you when they should take place, those who manage this pandemic should tell us," Halici said at Parliament.According to him, if at the beginning of the year, "when it was a simple cold that led to the cancellation of the early elections, now, when we have 5,000 cases of infections a day, when we have a state of alert with restrictions similar to those in a state of emergency, we should analyse things more carefully.""Moreover, I saw an analysis of the specialists and they said very clearly: the virus develops. At this moment, if we have an identified asymptomatic person, there are still 4-5 people besides this person who have the virus, but are asymptomatic. (...) What's worse is that we don't know the asymptomatic, who normally go on with their lives without knowing it, but they can spread the virus. I think that things got out of control, that's what this is about," the PSD Deputy claimed.