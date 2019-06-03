Official statistics: April's arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments up 4.9 pct YoY

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments this April were 4.9 pct higher YoY, while overnight stays in such facilities were up 9.9 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Monday.

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments totaled 885,800 and Romanian tourists accounted for 77 percent thereof.Visitors from Europe accounted for the highest share of foreign tourists' arrivals in accommodation establishments (73.4 percent of the total foreign tourists) and of these, visitors from EU countries represented 84.4 percent.Overnight stays in tourist accommodation facilities this April totaled 1.764 million, up 9.9 percent from April 2018, with Romanian tourists accounting for 77.5 pct and foreigners for 22.5 pct of the figure. Visitors from Europe accounted for the highest share of foreign tourists (71.2 pct) and of these, visitors from EU countries represented 84 pct.The net occupancy rate of accommodation units was 27.8 percent overall, up 3 percent year-on-year. Occupancy rates were higher this April for hotels (35.4 percent), hostels (22 percent), tourist villas (20.2 percent), tourist boarding houses (19.4 percent), and agritourism boarding facilities (16.3 percent).Arrivals of foreign tourists registered at Romania's border checkpoints stood at 943,600, up 9.3 percent YoY.