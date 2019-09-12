Official statistics: Jan - July industrial production dips 0.9 pct YoY in unadjusted terms

Romania's industrial production over Jan - July this year was down 0.9 percent in unadjusted terms from the similar period of the year before and 1.4 percent less as workday and seasonally adjusted series, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The decline in the industrial output in unadjusted terms was determined by the decrease registered in the mining industry (-1.5 pct), the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-1.1 pct), and the manufacturing industry (-0.8 pct).Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the decline in the industrial production was the effect of the decrease in the mining industry (-1.5 pct), the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-1.2 pct), and the manufacturing industry (-0.8 pct).Industrial production was 2.9 pct up this July from the month before in unadjusted terms, due to the 3.7 pct advance in the manufacturing industry, while the mining industry dropped by 1.3 pct, and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning dipped 1.1 pct.Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, July's industrial production was 3.3 pct down from the previous month due to the decrease registered in all three industrial sectors: the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.2 pct), the mining industry (-3.6 pct), and the manufacturing industry (-2.2 pct).Year-on-year, July's industrial production dropped 3 percent in unadjusted terms, as a result of the decrease in the extractive industry (-7.4 pct), the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air. conditioning (-4.8 pct) and manufacturing (-2.5 pct).July's industrial production expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series was 6.4 pct down YoY due to the decline in the mining industry (-7.4 pct), the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.7 pct) and manufacturing (-4.4 pct).