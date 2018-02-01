OLAF opens probe into Metrorex connected to Metro Line 5

A team of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has opened an investigation into a series of allegations of irregularities in the project of Bucharest's Metro Line 5 (Drumul Taberei) project, which benefits from European funding, OLAF spokesperson Silvana Enculescu confirmed for Agerpres on Thursday.

"In the course of this investigation, an on-the-spot check has been carried out. However, given that the investigation is ongoing, OLAF cannot make further comments," the quoted source informs.

In other words, OLAF's spokesperson states that there is no fixed deadline for completing the investigation, the duration of which depends on several factors.

The central press reported on Thursday that several OLAF agents have checked documents with the Ministry of Transport regarding payments made by Metrorex to the constructors of Metro Line 5. According to government sources quoted in that article, OLAF suspects overvalued payments made to Astaldi's consortium of companies, which allegedly were made with the complicity of employees of Metrorex, a company subordinated to the Ministry of Transport.

The Metro Line 5 project is funded by non-reimbursable funds under the Sectoral Operational Program - Transport 2007 - 2013 and the Operational Program Large Infrastructure 2014 - 2020.