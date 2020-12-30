Olympic and Sports Committee president: Olympic flame - humanity's end of tunnel light

President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), Mihai Covaliu, told AGERPRES that the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games could represent "the light at the end of the dark tunnel" the COVID pandemic has driven humanity into.

"Team Romania's top performance athletes show us that they know how to face challenges. When sports bases were closed in Romania, COSR managed to offer them the training facility at the 'Sydney 2000' Olympic Complex in Izvorani. We offered them financial, technical, psychological, dietary support and instilled them with the confidence to continue fighting for what they strive for ... an Olympic medal, to be ready for the big challenge, to know that they have a team behind them, dedicated to the same goal. Our main concern during this period is to ensure a safe training environment, the health of athletes, coaches and technical staff. We've done everything for the Tokyo Olympics. Imagine that these Games can become the signal of hope for humanity, a festival of unity for mankind and a symbol of human resilience in overcoming this coronavirus crisis. The Olympic flame will be the light at the end of the dark tunnel humanity is treading through," Covaliu said.

"2020 was a difficult year for everyone. A year in which we were compelled to change our lifestyle, it's certain that this pandemic has and will significantly affect all walks of life, including us, sports professionals. No matter how challenging and difficult the current circumstances may seem, if we draw the right lessons from the current situation, we can shape our future to strengthen the place of the Olympic Movement in the world of sport. If we want to be prepared, we must look further,'' Covaliu advises.

The COSR president says that he felt the Romanian athletes are eager to participate in competitions after a long period of inactivity. The COSR Olympic Technical Commission estimates that Romanian athletes can secure 4 to 6 Olympic medals in Tokyo.

"Judging by the goals pledged by the sports federations at the Forum 'Romania's Olympic Potential at the Tokyo 2020+1 Olympics', there's a total of 15-17 medals we set our sights on in Tokyo, and 15 top 4 - 6 positions. The Olympic Technical Commission for High-Performance Sports has proceeded to a realistic analysis of the chances of the tricolor athletes. Romania could have around 100 athletes qualified for the Olympic Games, and it is estimated that they can win between 4 and 6 medals and land 6 to 8 top 4 - 6 spots in Tokyo," detailed the COSR president.