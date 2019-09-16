Ombudsman calls on authorities to take urgent measures to increase safety of traffic participants

The Ombudsman announced on Monday that she has called on the authorities, through recommendations, to take urgent measures to increase the safety of traffic participants, after the release of some statistics showing that Romania ranks first in Europe at the number of serious traffic accidents, shows a statement sent to AGERPRES.

In the recommendations issued, the Ombudsman urges the Ministry of Transport, the Interior Ministry and the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police to consider, among other things, fitting parapets in steep areas; urgently repairing roads, roadways, bridges and viaducts in a state of degradation; installing traffic separators, especially at the turns and in areas where high speeds can be reached; the installation of fixed radars between localities and at the entrance to localities, especially on high-traffic roads and motor ways; doubling the traffic signs by use of visible road markings; quickly identifying solutions to clear traffic in areas where it is frequently blocked.

The Ministry of National Education is called on, among other things, to ensure, through the school syllabus, the road safety courses of pre-schoolers and pupils in pre-university education; and in the specialized education units, to ensure the training of the participants in view of obtaining the driving license.

The Ministry of Health will have to follow the exercise of the duties assigned to it with regard to the development of norms concerning the medical examination of the candidates for the driving license test; regarding the establishment of the measures to be taken by the health units, in order to prevent traffic accidents generated by medical conditions; establishing the distinctive sign that is applied on the packaging of medicines contraindicated to the driving of vehicles. The Ministry of Health will have to quickly identify solutions that contribute to the improvement of the legislation in the field and to the immediate reduction of the number of road accidents and the increase of the traffic safety degree.