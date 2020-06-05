 
     
Ombudsman welcomes COVID-19 inclusion in disease category entitling to 100 pct work incapacity pay rate

The Ombudsman welcomes the inclusion of COVID-19 in category A of infectious diseases, so that temporary work incapacity gets 100 percent compensation.

"The Ombudsman welcomes the adoption by the government of Decision No. 423 of May 27, 2020 approving the List of medical and surgical emergencies, as well as group A infectious diseases, for which the insured receive 100 percent wage compensation for temporary work incapacity without a length of contribution requirement," the Ombudsman's Office said in Friday release.

The Ombudsman took ex officio action on April 30 and asked the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Health Ministry to promptly instruct the inclusion of COVID-19 in infectious disease category A provided for in the Government's Decision No. 1186/2000, for the insured to collect 100 percent compensation for temporary work incapacity.

