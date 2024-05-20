OMV Petrom invests 23 million EUR in largest crude oil storage tank in Romania, at Petrobrazi refinery

OMV Petrom has commissioned the largest crude oil tank in Romania at the Petrobrazi refinery, after an investment of more than 23 million EUR, according to a company press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. commissions

"The construction of the new oil tank is a new important project successfully completed on the Petrobrazi platform, together with the installation of new coking chambers and other modernisation projects. All these investments strengthen our capacity to ensure a good and safe operation of the refinery and to ensure the necessary fuel stocks to supply the Romanian and regional markets. The project has an important environmental component by reducing vapour emissions to almost zero," said Radu Caprau, Executive Board Member responsible for Refining and Marketing.

The new tank has been designed and built according to the latest standards in the field for increased safety in use.

"The tank has double walls and double bottom, an aluminium dome cover, and an inner floating lid to retain vapour emissions. It took about 2 years to build and the investment in the project exceeded 23 million EUR. The tank, which is taller than a 10-storey building, has a total capacity of 60,000 cubic metres and can store the equivalent of 1.2 million gallons of fuel. The aluminium dome cover, the largest structure of its kind in Romania, is an impressive construction, weighing 53 tonnes and standing 15 metres high. The lifting of the dome in position was done using, for the first time in Romania, a pneumatic system consisting of 28 lifting devices, centrally operated," the press release states.

The construction of the tank was completed at the end of last year and its testing took place at the beginning of this year.

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy producer in Southeast Europe, with an annual group-wide production of oil and gas of around 41 million boe in 2023.