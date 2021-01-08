ONRC: 101,706 natural, legal persons doing business registered in first 11 months of 2020

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities doing business in Romania decreased in the first 11 months of 2020 by 18.92% from the same period of 2019, to 101,706, of which 72,005 were limited liabilities, according to data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most registrations occurred in Bucharest, 17,514 (plus 2.63% as against January-November 2019), and in the counties of Cluj - 5,300 (minus 13.27%), Ilfov - 5,054 (plus 6.13% ) Timis - 4,534 (minus 17.4%).

The lowest number of registrations occurred in the counties of Ialomita - 740 (minus 30.45%), Covasna - 759 (minus 28.33%) and Tulcea - 833 (minus 26.15%).Increases in the number of registrations were recorded only in Ilfov County (plus 6.13%) and Bucharest City (plus 2.63%), while the most significant drops were registered in the counties of Dambovita (minus 36.4%), Arges (minus 36.02%), and Caras-Severin (minus 34.89%).The business areas in which most registrations were made are wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 24,928 (minus 10.93%), construction - 12,776 (minus 7.01%), and transport and storage - 10,825 (plus 5.64%).In November 2020, 9,527 individuals and legal entities doing business were registered, most of them in Bucharest City (1,891) and in the counties of Ilfov (549), Cluj (505) and Timis (430).