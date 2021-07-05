ONRC: 11,454 companies were dissolved in the first five months of this year

The number of dissolved companies increased by over 18% in the first five months of 2021, compared to the same period of the previous year, to 11,454, compared to 9,675 between January and May 2020, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The most dissolutions were registered in the Municipality of Bucharest, respectively 2,129 companies (increasing by 17.62%) and in the counties of Iasi (526, +57.96%), Timisoara (534, +3.49%), Constanta (534, +0.19%) and Cluj (491, +8.39%).

On the other hand, the fewest dissolutions of companies were recorded in the counties of Mehedinti, respectively 68 (+9.68%), Ialomita (74, +68.18%), Covasna (77, +4.05%) and Vaslui (85, +28.79%).

The field of activity that registered the most dissolutions of companies, in the first five months of this year, is the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 3,421 dissolutions were registered at national level. Compared to the similar period of the previous year, the dissolutions in this sector increased by 22.53%.

The professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as constructions, are two other fields of activity where a large number of company dissolutions were registered, namely 1,111 (+22.09%), respectively 1,064 (+7.80%). There were 1,015 dissolutions in the processing industry, increasing by 18.85% compared to the same period in 2020.

In May 2021, 2,345 dissolutions were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (421) and in the counties of Constanta (128) and Timis (107).

AGERPRES .