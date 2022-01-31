ONRC: 148,294 natural and legal entities, registered in 2021

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities increased in 2021 by 34.89%, compared to the previous year, to 148,294, of which 103,019 are limited liability companies, according to data centralized by the National Office of Trade Register (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were recorded in the Municipality of Bucharest, respectively 24,038 (+25.88%, compared to 2020), and in the counties of Cluj -8,622 (+49.07%), Ilfov - 7,059 (+28.11%) and Timis - 7,042 (+44.93%).On the other hand, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in Covasna - 1,065 (+32.3%, compared to the previous year), Ialomita - 1,096 (+37.17%) and Calarasi - 1,235 (+20.49%).According to ONRC, the areas in which most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (29,434, +10.04% year-on-year), construction (16,252; plus 18.78%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (15,482: + 262.41%).In December 2021, 8,644 individuals and legal entities were registered, most of them in Bucharest (1,823) and in the counties of Cluj (583), Ilfov (480) and Timis (434).