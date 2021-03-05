ONRC: 322 companies with foreign capital registered in Jan 2021

The number of newly established companies on foreign capital in Romania decreased in January 2021 by 16.9%, compared to the first month of 2020, to 322 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Office Registry (ONRC), according to AGERPRES.

The 322 new companies had a total invested share capital of 1.658 million dollars, double that of the companies registered in January 2020 - 790,400 dollars.

By areas, most companies registered in December operated in professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (27.33% of the total), wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (26.09% of the total), transport, storage and communications (18.01%).

At the end of January 2021, in Romania there were 231,298 companies with foreign participation in the share capital. The value of the invested capital was 64.96 billion dollars.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, respectively 49,667 (capital of 3.855 billion dollars), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 13.241 billion dollars, in 5,526 companies.