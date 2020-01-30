ONRC: Insolvencies, down 21.44pct in 2019

The number of companies and self-employed persons that entered insolvency went down 21.44 percent in 2019, as against the previous year, to 6,524 insolvencies, as shown by the data released on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) on Thursday.

Most companies and self-employed persons that entered insolvency were recorded in Bucharest, namely 1,239, down 24.31 percent compared with 2018. Next in the insolvency ranking are the counties of Bihor - with 518 insolvencies (-9.28pct), Timis - 333 (-22.92pct) and Constanta - 303 (-26.81pct).

The number of insolvencies decreased in most counties, with increases only witnessed in the counties of Gorj (+6.35pct), Hunedoara (+4.14pct), Covasna (+4.44pct) and Arges (plus 2.15pct).

By activity areas, in 2019, the highest number of insolvencies was registered in the wholesale and retail trade; repair of cars and motorcycles, namely 1,995 (minus 23.45pct), constructions - 944 (-22.16pct), in the processing industry - 796 (-18.28pct) and in hotels and restaurants - 488 (-22.42pct).

In December, a number of 694 insolvencies were registered nationwide, most in Bucharest (180). AGERPRES