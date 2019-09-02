 
     
Opposition leader Barna calls early election believable solution

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Dan Barna Dacian Ciolos

National leader of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Monday that the USR-PLUS alliance can join the government only if there is a parliamentary majority to support the reforms Romania needs. 

"The solution of the early elections is the one we believe in," he said at a news conference at the Parliament House. 

Barna said the incumbent Dancila government "has no more legitimacy," calling on Parliament for a political agreement to agree on an early election likely after this autumn's presidential election.

AGERPRES

