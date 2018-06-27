stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Opposition leaders Orban, Barna address anti-gov't protesters

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
ludovic orban pg

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban and national leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna on Wednesday went to a protest against the government before the Parliament House. 


The two addressed the people, and USR representatives gave flowers to the protesters. 

The protesters were waving the Romanian national flag, the EU flag and a flag bearing USR insignia reading "no convicts in public offices" and wearing armbands reading the same. 

Traffic was restricted on Izvor Street, between Libertatii Street and Hasdeu Street, according to the Highway police. 

The protest had been announced on Facebook, after PNL tabled a censure motion "Ousting the Dragnea-Dancila government, a national emergency!" signed by the opposition PNL, USR and the People's Movement Party (PMP), to be debated and voted on Wednesday at a plenary session of Parliament in the afternoon. 

The document was signed by 152 MPs.

stiripesurse.ro
