Optional pension funds, assets of 4.54 billion RON, in November 2023

Optional private pension funds (Pillar III) had assets worth 4.54 billion RON, at the end of November 2023, an increase of 27% compared to the level recorded on the same date of the previous year, according to a report from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

"Most investments were made locally (96%), most of them being denominated in RON (90%)," the report states.

According to the quoted source, the value of contributions transferred in November was 55.3 million RON, while the average contribution was 169 RON.

At the end of November, government securities held the largest share in assets, of 3.024 billion RON, or 66.6%. In second place were shares, with 1.144 billion RON (25.2%). Corporate bonds were in third place from this point of view, with 175.15 million RON, respectively 3.9% of total assets, and investment funds totaled 91.092 million RON (2%).

According to ASF data, optional pension funds had 703,551 participants in November 2023.

The following pension funds are active on Pillar III: Aegon Essential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, Generali Stabil, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea and Raiffeisen Acumulare