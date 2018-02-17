Optional pension funds's assets at 31 January 2018 are worth 1.83 bl lei

The optional pension funds' assets at 31 January 2018 were worth rd 1.83 billion lei, up by 19.23pct against the level at 31 January 2017, according to data released by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

The state bonds had the highest weight within the assets, worth 1.044 billion lei, or 56.94pct, respectively. Second came the shares, by 427.08 million lei (23.29pct). The corporate bonds ranked thirds, with 110.051 million lei, 6pct, respectively from the total assets.According to the ASF figures, the Pillar III pension fund's total assets' value was 1.833 billion lei, at 31 January 2018, and the net assets' value parked at 1.830 billion lei.The optional pension funds counted for 448,382 participants at 31 January 2018.Aegon Esential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare and Stabil are the pension funds activating on Pillar III.