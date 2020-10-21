Orban, about quarantine of some localities: When such decision is necessary, we will take it

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said authorities will continue to quarantine localities when such a decision is needed and reaffirmed that the number of cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection will decrease through compliance with the health protection measures, according to AGERPRES.

The statements were made at the end of the visit to the Dacia Plant in Mioveni, when asked by the press what action could be taken to register a decrease in COVID-19 cases."Very simply, by observing the sanitary protection measures. As we have seen, for example, here [at the Dacia Plant in Mioveni - ed.n.], extremely rigorous measures and which are constantly monitored, the application of these measures is constantly monitored. Basically, it depends on each of us to protect ourselves through the measures that are recommended by the authorities and, obviously, on us to implement all the decisions that reduce the risk of spread that are provided in the legislation in force," said Ludovic Orban.Asked to what extent the quarantine of some localities or areas is being considered, the prime minister explained: "Decisions have certainly already been taken to quarantine some villages, some localities.""And when the quarantine decision is needed, we will take it," Orban added.With regard to a possible return to the state of emergency, the prime minister said: "I was frequently asked this question related to the state of emergency, we have provided a set of measures to be taken depending on the incidence rate, the rate of spread of virus.""In Bucharest, for example, and in other large cities, such as Cluj, such as Iasi, Targu Mures, the measures that are provided for in the legislation and in the Government decision regarding the extension of the alert state have been adopted: the obligation to wear a mask, including in open spaces, online education, as well as the closure of certain types of activities, theaters, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, are measures designed precisely to reduce the risk of spreading. people who get sick," Orban said.