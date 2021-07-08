Orban: As regards Finance Minister activity - reasons for pride, not dismissal; PM didn't have my approval

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Florin Citu didn't have his approval when dismissing Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. "In regards to the activity of the Finance Minister, we actually have reasons for pride, not for dismissal," Orban claimed.

He mentioned that he is pleased with the activity of the Liberal ministers.

"You asked me before in relation to the reshuffle and I told you that, in accordance with my evaluation, as PNL chair, but also with the activity of ministers, I as chairman am pleased with the activity of PNL ministers and I support them. What bothered me the most was the fact that my approval was mentioned. He [prime Minister Citu] did not have my approval, nor that of the statutory forums of the PNL. Furthermore, you know very well that it's true I was present in the Coalition meeting with Mr. Chairman Barna, with Mr. Chairman Hunor and the other colleagues in the coalition, but the Prime Minister was not present," said Ludovic Orban, present in Teleorman County.

Orban also spoke of the accomplishments of Minister Nazare.

"In regards to the activity of the Finance Minister, we actually have reasons for pride, not for dismissal. The country ratings, the way in which he managed the budget situation, we have a budget deficit smaller by 1.6 pct over last year and in the forecast we will have a budget deficit this year under 7 pct. From the point of view of budget income, I am speaking of the data for May, we have a 23 pct increase over 2020 and 18 pct over 2019. In what regards fiscal incomes (...) there is a 29 pct increase. The objectives for state budget collections were exceeded. In what regards digitization, serious steps have been taken," Orban mentioned.

Ludovic Orban added that he can do nothing more than state his point of view and that there were no objective reasons for Nazare's dismissal.

"I have nothing else to do than express my point of view, and say that I believe that this proposal for dismissal formulated by the Prime Minister doesn't have objective reasons behind it, the activity of the Finance Minister Nazare was an activity through which, in the given conditions, the established objectives were reached," Orban mentioned.

Asked if it's revenge on the part of the Prime Minister, Orban said: "I'd like to believe it's not so, although it's very hard."