Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Tuesday, during an exchange of opinions with the ambassadors of the member states of the EU in Bucharest regarding the way to manage the pandemic crisis on the continent, that "now, when from a healthcare point of view things are starting to re-enter normality, the motto of the Government is 'The economy before anything else!'".

According to a Facebook post of the Government, during the videoconference, organized by the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Romanian Prime Minister reviewed, using this opportunity, the measures already adopted and part of the plans of the Government for the relaunching of the economy post-pandemic.

"If during the state of emergency our motto was 'Health before anything else!', in order to limit as much as possible the number of infections, now, when from the health point of view things are starting to re-enter normality, our motto is 'The economy before anything else!'", said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, quoted in the post.

Furthermore, the head of the Executive mentioned that measures were taken both to support the companies in the domains affected by the pandemic, as well as for the employees in these domains and in the coming period the Government has in view "ensuring the financial liquidities that the companies need to relaunch the economy, supporting investments in the vital sectors for economic recovery, but also raising the efficiency of spending in regards to the money allotted to Romania from the EU's budget."

In her turn, according to the post, the Croatian Ambassador for Romania and the Republic of Moldova, Marija Kapitanovic, has congratulated the Romanian Government for the way in which it managed the health crisis at the national level and the repatriation of Romanian citizens from countries affected by the pandemic. Furthermore, she deemed excellent the cooperation with Romania during Croatia's mandate at the Presidency of the Council of the EU, which concludes at the end of this month, emphasizing that this has contributed in equal measure to strengthen the bilateral relation.

Not least, the post also shows, in his intervention, the ambassador of the Italian Republic, Marco Giungi, has thanked Romania for the solidarity manifested towards his country and for the support granted in the difficult weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.