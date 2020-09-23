Orban: Bucharest needs loyal partnership, Nicusor Dan will have in Gov't full support

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), stated on Tuesday that many of the problems of Bucharest cannot be resolved without a partnership with the Executive, and Nicusor Dan, the candidate supported by the Liberals for the Bucharest City Hall will have in the Government he leads "full support".

"Nicusor Dan will have in the Government that I lead full support. Bucharest needs a loyal partnership, a serious partnership, a partnership between professionals, a partnership between people who truly want to complete fundamental programs and projects for Bucharest. Why does Bucharest need this partnership? Because many of the problems of Bucharest cannot be resolved without a partnership with the Government," said Ludovic Orban at the launch event of the political program of PNL Bucharest, "Together we build New Bucharest - the priorities of the Liberal local government."

The Prime Minister said that such a partnership could lead, amongst others, to solving the traffic problems that Bucharest is facing, by the building of the belt highway of Bucharest and the widening of the current belt to four lanes.

He also said, in context, that another important partnership to solve traffic is the completion of the "rail ring" of Bucharest by the building of a network of surface "light rail."

Orban spoke of the importance of the collaboration between Bucharest City Hall and the Government in relation to other important projects that he dubbed "the black holes of Bucharest."

"I can't wait for Nicusor Dan to win the Bucharest City Hall so I can have to turn over to, for example, Casa Radio and together we think up an ample project to capitalize on that beautiful area. I can't wait for Nicusor Dan to come to the Bucharest City Hall so we can turn over Vacaresti Lake to the Bucharest City Hall so that we can, together, generate an ample project that would create a pole of attraction. (...) Even the space beyond the National Library, where the TriGranit project was, if you recall, and now there's the Justice Neighborhood project, I believe there we need to rethink things too. I believe that when we have a responsible General Mayor, a capable General Mayor, a General Mayor dedicated to the interest of Bucharesters as is Nicusor Dan, slowly but surely we will have to give from the ministries assets which are unused, poorly administered and who do more harm than good the Bucharest, so that the City Hall can think up development projects in those areas. So, the partnership between Government and the Bucharest City Hall is fundamental to solving the grave problems of Bucharest," Orban said.