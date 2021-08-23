Orban: Colleagues who imagine they are in Communist Party are wrong

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban accuses "purges" among liberal colleagues who support him for the party's helm, in the September 25 elections, in which he is running against Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"This management, that I am purge those who are against me, is not specific to a democratic party and has nothing to do with the PNL. Unfortunately, many people tell me within the PNL, that such threats are made in this campaign (...)" Ludovic Orban told B1 TV on Monday.

The PNL leader gave as an example 17 colleagues from Timisoara who were suspended from the party, but also the general school inspectors from Braila, Bucharest and Arges.

"Many people who were expelled from any public position for being my supporters. This is not right, it is not normal. Colleagues of mine who consider that they are not in the PNL, but imagine that they are in the Communist Party, in which purges are made, are dead wrong. We are the National Liberal Party", added Ludovic Orban.

The PNL head specified that the current campaign in the party is taking place in an extremely strange context, but that he is convinced that a secret, free vote expressed by the delegations at this congress will certainly be in his favor, reports Agerpres.