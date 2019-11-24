Orban: I voted for a Romania where each Romanian be able to succeed in life

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said he voted for a Romania that is respected in the world, where each should have the chance to succeed in life and where the state institutions should serve the citizen.

"I have voted normally, I have voted for a democratic Romania, respected in the world, for a Romania where each Romanian should be able to succeed in life, lead a normal, natural life and I have also voted for a Romania that should develop, in which the state institutions serve the citizen, in which the law is law for everyone, a Romania that should be the home of each Romanian, so welcoming that it makes those in the diaspora come back home," Orban said on Sunday.He urged Romanians to exercise their right to vote, because it is a fundamental right and "when there are elections, Romanians have the possibility to decide which direction the country should go to.""They must use this fundamental right, because Romania's fate is up to each Romanian. Even if some believe that a vote represents much too little, I am telling them that little by little you build something big, vote by vote Romania can be brought on the right track. (...) I am not nervous about the victory of the candidate we support, only about the score, and I hope it will be an as categorical as possible score, so that the Romanians' will for a normal Romania, a developed Romania, a Romania respected in the world be as clear and as strongly expressed as possible on the occasion of the second round of the presidential election," the PM said.Orban mentioned that, so far, the voting in the diaspora is "spectacular.""I am very glad there is such a massive turnout and this gives me hope, because Romanians in the diaspora, in other countries, who sought their fate elsewhere, exercising their right to vote shows me a major interest for the fate of the country and this reveals there is a great desire to come back to Romania from very many Romanians who are in the diaspora today," Orban concluded.The PM voted at School No. 1 of Dobroesti, Ilfov.