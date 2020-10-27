Orban: If people follow the rules, transmission risk decreases and no other restrictions are needed

In Paris on Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that as long as the public complies with the rules, the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus is drastically reduced and no new restrictive measures will be needed, according to AGERPRES.

"We have adopted a set of measures that take into account the way the virus is transmitted and we expect to see the effectiveness of the measures. From our point of view, the more Romanians respect the rules of protection, health protection, the more life can be normal; our goal is not to affect the economy in any way, but to ensure the functioning of the economy, to take as few restrictive measures as possible, and we want people to have a life as close to normal as possible, but once again, provided the rules are followed, which are simple not complicated: wearing a mask, hygiene, keeping a physical distance for health protection, avoiding touching objects that others touch, disinfecting hands after touching such objects. If people follow the rules, the risk of transmission is drastically reduced and there is no need to take other restrictive measures," the prime minister said at a news briefing at the Romanian Embassy in Paris.

On the other hand, he underscored that his visit to France, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, highlights the importance of bilateral relations for both countries.

"The fact that this visit took place shows that it is extremely important, both to France and to Romania, because it is obvious that this visit takes place in a pandemic context that could have led to the postponement of the visit and, from our view, the fact that this visit took place, and especially with the effects on the collaboration between France and Romania, is an extremely important thing. I also noted in the statement that I am the first prime minister to have an official meeting with Prime Minister Jean Castex since he took office, and I believe this detail is not without significance and shows the extremely good relations that exist between France and Romania and the desire to deepen this collaboration. As far as risks are concerned, as long as we follow the rules and protect ourselves, the risks are minimal," Orban said.

The prime minister also mentioned healthcare collaboration designed as an exchange of experience, mutual support, as well as common positions at European level on health regulations.