Orban: It's important that Romanian company succeeds in a very short time in making surgical masks

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban underscored on Friday, at the end of his visit to the Techtex factory in Targu Lapus, Maramures County, the importance of the fact that a Romanian company succeeds in a very short time in making surgical masks and FFP2 ones.

"Here, in Targu Lapus, very good masks are manufactured and not only very good masks, but they plan here the production, for the first time in Romania, of the filtering layer within the surgical masks, the FFP2 ones, layers that ensure, in fact, the highest protection. I saw where this capacity will be installed. It is very important that a Romanian company succeeds in a very short time in making surgical masks and FFP2 ones, and It should also be ready to start producing the material that is so necessary, that helps produce all the health protection products: masks, protective gowns etc. We have come to encourage this company, which is taking very courageous steps in an extremely important field," Orban told a news conference.

He underlined that the factory he visited is "a company that has a very important, older activity in the field of furniture production and that uses its experience to be able to produce in Romania what we need during the period of epidemic and after the epidemic period".