Orban: Minimum pension to rise by similar percentage that we will decide for pension point increase

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the decision on the percentage increase in pensions will be made this week, stating that the minimum pension will also be increased by a percentage similar to the pension point.

When asked about the percentage increase in pensions, Orban said that the decision will "certainly be made this week" and he will make it public.

"We had this discussion to increase the minimum pension by the percentage by which the pension point is increased, we had this discussion and I can tell you that the social pension or the minimum pension will rise by a similar percentage that we will decide for the increase of the pension point," said the prime minister.

He noted that the increased amounts will certainly be included in the budget. "We will certainly finance them, since we have made such a decision, we have made the decision so that we can finance any expenditure that is included in the budget," Orban added.