Orban on Timmermans' letter: PSD, ALDE risk calling into question our country's membership of EU

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said Monday, referring to the letter from the First Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, that there is a major risk that Romania will be suspended from voting in the European Council, pointing out that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n) risk calling into question our country's membership of the EU, according to Agerpres.

The European Commission (EC) confirmed on Monday that First Deputy Prime Minister Frans Timmermans sent a new letter to the Romanian authorities expressing concern about developments concerning the rule of law in Romania. The letter is addressed to President Klaus Iohannis, to the President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, and to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, as EC spokesperson Margaritis Schinas told a press conference.

The main concern refers to developments that interfere with the independence of the judiciary and the effective fight against corruption, including the protection of the financial interests of the European Union, especially the recently adopted amendments to the criminal codes that risk creating a de facto impunity for offenses. The possible legislation which allows extraordinary appeals, would further aggravate the state of the rule of law. If the necessary improvements are not rapidly adopted or if other negative measures are taken, such as promulgating the latest amendments to the criminal codes, the Commission will activate without delay the framework for the protection of the rule of law and will suspend the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. The Commission also reserves its duties as guardian of the Treaties and will not hesitate to swiftly launch the infringement procedure if necessary. The Commission's objective remains to help the Romanian authorities find solutions to the problems of the rule of law. The Commission remains ready to engage in constructive and active dialogue with the Romanian authorities and to work together for a stronger Romania in the European Union, Schinas said.