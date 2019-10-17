Orban regarding eventual signature list for Gov't support:No more time; would be sign of distrust

Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, stated on Thursday that he excludes the possibility of initiating a new list of signatures from the MPs that support the new government, as has happened with the censure motion, reasoning that there is no time left to convince people and that he has the obligation to come with an executive and a governing program to Parliament within 10 days.

"We are now in a different situation. We don't have time to convince people. We are required, in accordance with the constitutional provisions, that within ten days, we come with the government list and the governing program to Parliament. Furthermore, it would be a sign of distrust," Orban mentioned, after the meeting with the PRO Romania leader, Victor Ponta.He said that he trusts the leadership of each formation that the MPs of that party will vote for the investiture of the Government."We are holding official talks with authorized representatives of the leadership of the political formations that are our partners. If there is going to be a political decision from our partners to support the government, you cannot ask them, as an extra safety measure, for the MPs to sign. If the political decision is to support the government, I trust the leadership of every formation in part that the MPs of that party will vote for the investiture of the Government," Ludovic Orban maintained.The Prime Minister designate stated that he will make a decision regarding an eventual agreement of support and collaboration at parliamentary level only if it is necessary, in the second round of discussions with the party representatives."If such an agreement is necessary, we will certainly make a decision in this sense in the second round of discussions," Orban mentioned when asked about it.