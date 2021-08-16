Orchestra director Cristian Macelaru to get Vest Timisoara University honorary doctorate

Musical director of the National Orchestra of France Cristian Macelaru, a world-renown conductor, will join the gallery of ambassadors of the Vest University of Timisoara (UVT), by receiving a UVT honorary doctorate at a time to be determined.

At this time, when culture is the main brand of Timisoara, UVT is with Romanians and Timisoara residents admirably performing on the world cultural stages and who not only confirm the value of Romanian artists internationally, but constantly return to their homeland to participate in cultural events of the highest quality.

In a press statement released on Monday, UVT Rector Marilen Pirtea says that Romania needs models that inspire young people and motivate us all, because "a country can only grow when it has a series highlights to guide its path."Because "At UVT, Culture is the Capital!", the university wants the most prolific and important artists of world stature, originating from the city to join it and the community, and one of such artists is Cristian Macelaru, dubbed the second Celibidache."We must show our gratitude to these internationally acclaimed artists and highlight them, because this way Timisoara will shine in 2023, when the city will have to offer a remarkable cultural agenda for Romanians and Europeans alike. Cristian Macelaru is one of the most important violinists and conductors, and his admirable achievements must be recognised and praised, which is why UVT hands him this important title, Doctor Honoris Causa," says Pirtea.He urges local and county officials to round up the series of cultural initiatives through which UVT honours the great international artists of Timisoara, honouring in their turn, other personalities of the world stages originating from Timisoara, future ambassadors and promoters of the city in preparation of the TM2023 cultural agenda.Born in Timisoara 40 years ago, Cristian Macelaru still feels much attached to the spirit and values of the city, although he moved to the United States at the age of 17. His exceptional musical career intertwines his violinist virtuosity and conducting vocation. He was the youngest first violinist of the Miami Symphony Orchestra, winning a Grammy Award for his album Wynton Marsalis: Violin Concerto. He is the principal conductor of the Cologne Symphony Orchestra, WDR Sinfonieorchester, which recently extended his contract to 2025. Macelaru has collaborated with symphony orchestras in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Cleveland, Houston, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Toronto, Seattle , Detroit, as well as the Bayerischen Rundfunk Symphonie-Orchester, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Gewandhaus Orchester Leipzig, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, Halle Orchestra, Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra and many more.Awarding an honorary doctorate is the way in which the UVT publicly acknowledges scientific, artistic or sporting merits and contributions, but also the public ones at international level that lead to an increase in Romania's prestige in the world.