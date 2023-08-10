Ordinances on public spending cuts and planned fiscal package to be discussed with EC prior to approval (sources)

Finance Minister Marcel Bolos will pay a working visit to Brussels after August 21 to discuss with European Commission representatives the emergency ordinances on the cut of budget expenditures and the planned fiscal package, before the government approves them, governmental sources declared on Thursday.

The Finance minister is also set to discuss with European officials the budget adjustment the Bucharest Executive is going to approve in September, as well as a draft law aimed at combating tax evasion.

Also after August 21, Labor Minister Simona Bucura will travel to Brussels to present the EC the special pensions bill with the amendments formulated in accordance with the Constitutional Court ruling and the stage of the relevant reform, but also for discussions regarding the committed milestone of allocating 9.4 percent of GDP for pensions.

Minister of European Investments and Projects Adrian Caciu will also have working meetings with the European Commission to discuss topics related to the renegotiation of the NRRP, such as the REPower EU chapter, which would result in Romania receiving an additional 1.7 billion euros for the energy sector, and the reduction of 2.1 billion euro worth of grants.

After these visits, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu will also travel to Brussels to finalize NRRP discussions, but also for talks on the 4.4 percent budget deficit pledged for this year.

The cited sources mentioned that the fiscal measures the Executive is going to approve are aimed, among others, at cancelling some fiscal facilities, namely the IT tax break for earnings above 10,000 RON and the social security contribution in construction, agriculture and the food industry.

Another measure contemplated by the government is taxing properties worth over 500,000 euros, but also expensive cars of over 75,000 euros.

Some of these measures would be applied from October 1, and the others from January 1, 2024.