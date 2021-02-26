Organised crime, terror prosecutors report over 1bn lei in total damage in solved cases in 2020

Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) calculated total damage of over one billion lei in the cases they solved in 2020, when they also ordered liens worth 132 million lei, according to the DIICOT 2020 activity report.

Thus, according to the report, the total damage caused by the commission of crimes in the cases solved by DIICOT prosecutors in 2020, at the level of the entire directorate, was 1,074,153,825 lei and 1,304,628 euros, as against 959,682,235 lei and 15,122,325 euros in 2019.

The total value of assets under lien in the cases sent to court in 2020 was of 132,740,256 lei versus 191,549,932 lei in 2019.In 2020, DIICOT prosecutors sent 3,791 defendants to court (an increase by 9.41% from 2019), of which 1,182 in pre-trial detention, by drawing up 1,883 indictments and plea agreements, up 10 % y-o-y.Of the number of cases that ended in indictment or plea agreement last year, the most significant share was made up of drug trafficking cases (67.92% - 1,279), then cybercrime cases (14.18% - 267) and cases entailing trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons (6.53% - 123).