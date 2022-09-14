Ornithological marathon for bird enthusiasts, organized in southeastern Agigea

The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) will organize in southeastern Agigea, the Black Sea coast, between September 30 and October 2, the fourth edition of the Ornithological Marathon, an event that will take place in parallel with the traditional EuroBirdwatch - the observation of migratory birds that takes place in several European countries, a press release sent on Wednesday by SOR reads.

The participants have 24 hours to observe as many species of birds as possible, in an area well defined by the organizers.

The marathon will start on October 1. Participants must have binoculars or binoculars and, optionally, a camera. The perimeter where observations will be made is delimited by Lake Techirghiol, Vadu, the Black Sea and the Dobrogei Gorges.

"All bird enthusiasts can register for the Ornithological Marathon, there is no age limit, and the registration procedure is very simple. Participants can form teams of 2, 3 or 4 people and must complete the online registration form here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQikTVbTyVx_xF3HGuOOl5rAuVFevn-EZyZRYhovgn7wF1Ow/viewform" the SOR release says.

All those registered are expected on Friday, September 30, at the Agigea Marine Biological Station, where the technical meeting will take place from 8:00 p.m. and all the details of the ornithological marathon will be discussed. Considering that the area where the observations can be made is quite large, the participants will also need cars to move in the field, preferably ones that can withstand bumpy roads, told Agerpres.

"During the ornithological marathon, the members of the jury will be on the field to ensure that there are no problems with the identification of birds or deviations from the regulations, but we will rely primarily on the honesty of the participants. Thus, from October 1 at 05:00 and until October 2, at 05:00, birdwatchers will be able to make observations. These will be recorded in the Ornitodata mobile application," SOR also informs.

The application can be downloaded from Google Play or iOS App Store. After 05:00 in the morning, comments are no longer accepted. Then follows the validation of the data by the jury and the announcement of the winning teams.

The event is organized by SOR, together with the Prof. Dr. Ioan Borcea Marine Biological Station Agigea of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi.

The Romanian Ornithological Society is one of the most active independent bird conservation organizations in Romania. Award-winning NGO, SOR has been working to protect wild birds and their habitats in Romania for over 30 years.